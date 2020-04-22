CANTON — During the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Lawrence County Community Services is continuing to offer mental health and chemical dependency outpatient treatment services and opioid overdose prevention training.
There has been a nationwide increase in overdoses during the COVID-19 crisis and Community Services is working to keep the overdose prevention kits available to the community, according to a release from the county Chemical Dependency Program Director Sheena T. Smith.
“Throughout the month of March, overdoses have continued to occur in our county, often requiring multiple doses of naloxone. Naloxone is a drug that reverses the effects of an overdose,” the release stated. “Since March 7th there have been nine reported overdoses in St. Lawrence County, two were fatal.”
While the agency has temporarily suspended monthly in-person community overdose response trainings due to COVID-19 arrangements can be made to drop off or mail kits to anyone in need of them for free and Community Services is providing free overdose prevention training online from 6 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday via Zoom Meeting - 634058466 or by calling 1-929-436-2866.
“Social distancing in itself can be dangerous for an opioid and other drug users,” Ms. Smith wrote in the release. “When using alone, there may be no one present to administer the naloxone or to call 911 in the event of an overdose. Additionally, substance users are more likely to increase daily use to cope or manage their stress during this challenging and uncertain time.”
First responders and community members in immediate need of a naloxone kit should email narcan@stlawco.org or call the clinic 315-386-2189.
Additionally, county clinics have made provisions for people to continue mental health and addiction treatment services via home-based access to Telepractice Services using their smart device. Individuals who do not have smart devices are able to receive services telephonically.
“Both services play a valuable role when on-site services are delayed or are not available,” Ms. Smith’s release stated. “During the current COVID-19 pandemic, when individuals’ travel is limited, providing remote electronic services have enabled our counselors to continue supporting people individually and in groups.”
Telepractice/Telephonic services can improve access to care and offer more immediate treatment, as well as improve treatment attendance and coordination of care and Community Services in providing new client appointments during the COVID-19 pandemic through Telemedicine/Telephonic services as well.
“Mental health and Chemical Dependency conditions are by nature isolating,” Ms. Smith wrote. “Our goal is to keep people connected and supported during these difficult and challenging times.”
To make an appointment for chemical dependency services, please call (315) 386-2189; for mental health services, please call (315) 386-2167.
