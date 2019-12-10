POTSDAM — Firefighters and St. Lawrence County residents will honor a fallen firefighter on Wednesday in Potsdam.
A procession in honor of West Stockholm Fire Chief Robert E. White will leave Garner Funeral home on Lawrence Avenue at 10:40 a.m. with fire apparatus from multiple departments and head southwest to the intersection with Elm Street, turning right and then left onto Park Street in front of the Civic Center. The procession will then turn left onto Main Street which will take it to Hosmer Hall, where a memorial service will be held.
Two aerial trucks with a large United States flag draped between them will be set up in front of Hosmer. The memorial service begins at 11 a.m.
Following the service, the procession will turn left on Main Street, proceed to Park Street, then turn right onto Elm Street to Chief White’s house at 403 Route 11B.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.