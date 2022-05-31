OGDENSBURG — An Ogdensburg man facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, in a baseball bat attack against a woman last week, had his preliminary hearing in Ogdensburg City Court Tuesday waived by the St. Lawrence County Public Defender’s office who is seeking a competency exam for their client.
On May 25, Ogdensburg police charged Ryan J. Joanette, 35, of 217 Spring St., with second-degree attempted murder, a Class A2 felony; first-degree assault, a Class B felony; first-degree robbery, a Class B felony; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class D felony; first-degree unlawful imprisonment, a Class E felony; and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor.
He was arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court and was remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility without bail.
County Public Defender James M. McGahan said that they waived Joanette’s preliminary hearing, scheduled for Tuesday at 2 p.m., so they could petition the court for a criminal procedure law article 730 competency exam.
“We sent a letter requesting a 730 examination,” said McGahan, who explained that it’s a “competency examination whether or not he understands what is going on.”
With the waiving of the preliminary hearing, Joanette is now set to appear in city court on July 21 at 9 a.m.
Court documents show what happened in the morning of May 25, a domestic incident that led to an arrest of Joanette. The charges stem from a report of an assault at 8:50 a.m. at Joanette’s residence on Spring Street. A woman at the scene had sustained serious injuries after being struck in the head and arms with a baseball bat and was taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center for treatment.
That was when, according to multiple felony complaints from Ogdensburg Det. Jarret B. LeClair, Joanette “did strike (victim) several times with a bat while stating “I have to kill you.” Said action of the Defendant did attempt to cause the death of one (victim).”
Joanette was charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment for actions during the domestic incident when “the Defendant did grab the Victim’s hair and drag her back inside the residence as she was attempting to yell for help outside,” according to court documents, which added “Said Actions of the Defendant did restrain another person under circumstances which expose the latter to a risk of serious physical injury.”
Documents state that Joanette also “did forcibly steal the cellular phone belonging to one (victim) and in the commission of committing said crime caused serious physical injury to the victim” and prevented her from “seeking emergency assistance from the police and emergency medical service personnel.”
Joanette was charged with first-degree criminal possession of a weapon for using the baseball bat during a crime while being previously convicted of second-degree criminal possession of methamphetamine manufacturing material on May 17, 2016.
