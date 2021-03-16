CANTON — Expected to pass during an upcoming special meeting, an energy storage law will soon be on the books for the town of Canton.
The proposed law is coupled with the town’s solar law, passed in 2019, and is based on model regulations authored by the state Energy Research and Development Authority, NYSERDA. The law received a virtual public hearing last week and will soon move to a Town Council vote, pending finalization of associated environmental impact requirements.
Set in February 2020, the town’s initial six-month moratorium on development of commercial energy storage systems was extended in September to be effective through March 31.
The moratorium has given municipal planning officials and attorney Eric J. Gustafson time to adapt the NYSERDA framework for large-scale energy companies interested in developing on land within the town.
The moratorium is still in effect and does not include stand-alone household batteries, car batteries or electric vehicles.
When solar developers started approaching landowners more regularly in 2018, the town passed a similar moratorium on large-scale solar projects before passage of the solar law. That law mandates a community benefit negotiation process between solar companies and the town, prohibits the removal of prime agricultural soil and regulates panel heights, property setbacks and transmission lines.
Though the solar law requires batteries and storage cells be enclosed by a fence at least 6 feet high, other specific regulations for battery banks and storage equipment were not fully established.
“It’s a fairly comprehensive local law designed to make sure that any systems being put in to the town are done so in a way that’s safe and contemplates a removal when they’ve reached the end of their useful life,” Mr. Gustafson said of the proposed energy storage law.
The law creates a two-tier system to help the town evaluate proposed development. Systems for residential or small business use would fall under Tier 1 and be permitted in all of the town’s zoning districts. Such smaller systems would need to meet building and electrical safety code standards, but would not require planning board approval.
Tier 2 systems would be required to undergo a full planning board approval process and only be allowed in commercial and rural zones. A Tier 2 system is designated as energy storage of at least 600 kilowatt-hours — a measure of total energy that can be used over time. Relative to that “large” storage standard, for example, electric vehicle battery capacity ranges from 15 to 100 kilowatt-hours, depending on the model.
Initially drafted by the town planning board over the last several months, the proposed law has been reviewed and adjusted by Mr. Gustafson and Councilors Robert J. Washo and James T. Smith, who serve on the town’s solar committee.
“This law married with the solar law itself really sets up the town to be prepared for what we expect to come our way, with regard to utility-scale energy development,” Mr. Washo said.
North country development interest is part of a statewide push for renewable energy outlined by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in 2018. That year, the governor announced goals of building the state’s capacity to 1,500 megawatts of energy storage by 2025, and 3,000 megawatts of energy storage and 70% renewable energy by 2030. The goals are now outlined in the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, signed into law in 2019.
A local law, Mr. Washo said, “keeps you in the game” during project negotiations with developers and the state.
“I’m not saying we’re not going to get bullied and bulldozed by the state on this stuff, but it does at least get us to the table, and we start with a negotiation from where our law is,” he said.
Mr. Washo added he hopes other municipalities in the county will pursue passage of similar regulations so a county-wide strategy might be streamlined in the future. That streamlining may be especially useful when multiple taxing jurisdictions are overlapped by proposed projects.
“I think we’ve got it tailored nicely and this could serve as a foundation for other communities as well,” Mr. Gustafson said.
Similar solar and storage moratoriums leading to development of the NYSERDA-based renewable energy codes have been implemented in municipalities across the north country, including in Potsdam and Massena. The town of Potsdam’s energy storage law passed in October.
The special meeting date to consider passage of Canton’s law had yet to be released at the time of this report. Municipal meetings continue to be held virtually, with links and agendas posted to the municipal website, cantonny.gov.
