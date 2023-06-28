PRIMARY VOTING RESULTS (Unofficial)
JEFFERSON COUNTY
County Legislator District 10 (Vote for 1)
Jeremiah J. Maxon (Rep) 133
Christopher S. Boulio (Rep) 142
Watertown City Council (Top four advance to nonpartisan general election)
Michael J. Wratchford 136
Leonard G. Spaziani 375
Benjamin P. Shoen 697
Maryellen I. Blevins 176
Timothy J. Babcock 362
Douglas E. Osborne Jr. 305
Robert O. Kimball 778
Jason M. Traynor 67
Clifford H. Lashway 156
Patrick J. Hickey 313
Alexandria Town Council (Vote for 2)
Dale D. Hunneyman (Rep) 86
Stephen Umstead (Rep) 75
Timothy R. Davidson (Rep) 127
Michael D. Fayette (Rep) 75
Alexandria Bay Village Trustee (Vote for 2)
Judith V. Fulmer (Rep) 31
Stephen “Bubba” Derrigo (Rep) 24
Greg Millett (Rep) 48
Cape Vincent Town Supervisor (Vote for 1)
Jennifer A. Calhoun (Rep) 40
Paul F. Aubertine (Rep) 102
Champion Town Council (Vote for 2)
William L. McMahon (Rep) 82
Brian Sech (Rep) 73
Jonathan Schell (Rep) 60
Henderson Town Council (Vote for 2)
Bryan A. Flagg (Rep) 97
Carol A. Hall (Rep) 97
Corey Morris (Rep) 66
Lindsay E. Witmer (Rep) 129
David D. Poulin (Rep) 126
Henderson Highway Superintendent (Vote for 1)
Robin D. Morris (Rep) 81
Stanley L. Hall (Rep) 173
Pamelia Town Council (Vote for 2)
Lisa A. Brenon (Rep) 58
Susan G. Greenwood (Rep) 49
Samantha S. Eves (Rep) 75
Rutland Town Supervisor (Vote for 1)
Logan M. Eddy (Rep) 97
Joseph R. Sawyer (Rep) 43
Rutland Town Clerk (Vote for 1)
Samantha M. Harter (Rep) 63
Samantha E. Sawyer (Rep) 78
Black River Mayor (Vote for 1)
David K. Leonard (Rep) 64
Francis J. Dishaw (Rep) 40
Worth Highway Superintendent (Vote for 1)
Elizabeth F. Aubin (Rep) 17
Mark G. Macklen (Rep) 19
LEWIS COUNTY
Sheriff (Vote for 1)
Michael P. Carpinelli (Rep) 2,096
Nichole K. Turck (Rep) 914
District Attorney (Vote for 1)
Leanne K. Moser (Con) 25
Jeffery G. Tompkins (Con) 33
County Legislator 2 (Vote for 1)
Thomas M. Kalamas (Rep) 332
Lisa R. Virkler (Rep) 85
County Legislator 3 (Vote for 1)
Patrick F. Mahar (Rep) 82
Jessica L. Moser (Rep) 143
County Legislator 4 (Vote for 1)
Barry D. Lyndaker (Rep) 216
Ian W. Gilbert (Rep) 100
County Legislator 5 (Vote for 1)
Vincent P. Nortz (Rep) 190
Richard A. Chartrand (Rep) 143
County Legislator 6 (Vote for 1)
Steven M. Stogsdill (Rep) 135
Andrea J. Moroughan (Rep) 169
Croghan Town Clerk (Vote for 1)
Chelsea Lehman Cowan (Rep) 126
Megan Kalamas Simpson (Rep) 307
Croghan Town Justice (Vote for 2)
Carol K. Monnat (Rep) 260
Donald F. Neddo (Rep) 230
Jared Zehr (Rep) 190
Diana Town Justice (Vote for 1)
Aaron J. Elliman (Rep) 49
Jereme B. Paterson (Rep) 39
Lewis Town Justice (Vote for 1)
William E. Currier (Rep) 60
Louis M. Chapman (Rep) 42
Lowville Town Justice (Vote for 1)
Franz J. Philippe (Rep) 161
Amanda L. Eaves (Rep) 363
Croghan Highway Superintendent (Vote for 1)
Michael Hoch (Rep) 118
Kevin L. Zehr (Rep) 236
John W. Simpson (Rep) 80
Lewis Highway Superintendent (Vote for 1)
John E. Race (Rep) 64
Dave Marmon (Rep) 48
Lyonsdale Town Council (Vote for 2)
Megan Krokowski (Rep) 81
Nancy O’Brien-Dailey (Rep) 58
Kathleen O’Brien-Carreon (Rep) 62
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY Sheriff (Vote for 1)
Rick Engle (Rep) 2,913
Sean P. O’Brien (Rep) 1,575
Louisville Town Supervisor (Vote for 1)
Larry Legault (Dem) 89
Roy Beshaw (Dem) 60
Depeyster Highway Superintendent (Vote for 1)
Charles E. Loucks (Rep) 34
Robert K. Chambers (Rep) 56
Edwards Town Council (Vote for 2)
Jan C. Lennox (Rep) 38
Michaele E. Webb (Rep) 20
Michele D. Robillard (Rep) 40
Hammond Town Council (Vote for 2)
Tylor (Ty) Bass (Rep) 76
Heather Hollister (Rep) 104
Ted Elk (Rep) 87
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.