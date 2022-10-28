Compost your pumpkins

After the Halloween festivities have died down, instead of putting pumpkins in the garbage can, Compost for Good recommends giving them a new life by dropping them off at a local composting facility.
When mixed with wood chips, sawdust, straw or other high carbon materials, pumpkins can be turned into beautiful, life-sustaining compost. Before donating pumpkins, please remove candles or other non-organic material that cannot be composted. Chopping or smashing them into small pieces would also help the microbes out, but is not necessary.
