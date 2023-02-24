Compressor failure ends SUNY Canton ice season

The failure of a compressor has ended the ice season at SUNY Canton’s Roos House abruptly. The rink was one of three local ice sheets used to host the recently completed FISU World University Games. Tom Graser/Plaindealer

CANTON — The ice season has ended abruptly at SUNY Canton’s Roos House.

A compressor broke down at the ice rink on Feb. 18, a spokesperson at the college reported.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.