CANTON — The ice season has ended abruptly at SUNY Canton’s Roos House.
A compressor broke down at the ice rink on Feb. 18, a spokesperson at the college reported.
Until repairs are made, the college cannot maintain the ice sheet.
“We are grateful SUNY Potsdam allowed us to use the Maxcy Hall rink to play our final home women’s game of the season on Saturday, Feb. 18. We are also extremely thankful to St. Lawrence University and the Canton Pavilion for allowing our women’s hockey team to use their ice for practice,” the college said in a news release.
The failure occurred just as the men’s and women’s seasons were wrapping up.
The Roos men’s hockey team completed its season on Feb. 11 The women’s hockey team will play SUNY Plattsburgh in an away game on Feb. 25 in the NEWHL semifinals.
Other SUNY Canton skating events have been canceled.
“This situation highlights the best parts of hockey culture within the North Country community,” the college said in the release. “All parties have been open to providing us with their resources in the spirit of preparing for excellent games. We cannot thank them enough.”
