CANTON — An audit of the village undertaken by the state Comptroller’s Office dated Nov. 24 contains several discrepancies, which Mayor Michael E. Dalton said are being addressed.
The objective of the audit, according to the comptroller’s office, was to determine whether the village maintained up-to-date and accurate accounting records.
“The accounting records were not complete, accurate and reliable, in part because the board did not develop policies and procedures to ensure the records were properly maintained,” the report states. “For example, as of May 31, 2020, the village’s pooled cash accounts were out of balance by $942,592.”
The report states that proper bank reconciliations were ignored, and total cash in the accounting records was overstated by nearly $150,000 as a result of accounting errors — some of which were carried over from 2013.
Moreover, annual financial reports that are required to be filed with the state were not completed by the village for fiscal years 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20.
The village board was also not provided adequate monthly financial reports and did not annually audit the clerk-treasurer’s records and reports, as is required.
The comptroller’s office issued key recommendations to the village on how to correct these problems, which include keeping proper accounting records and filing required annual financial reports in a timely fashion, as well as auditing the clerk-treasurer’s records and reports.
“The village of Canton accepts the comptroller’s report and the findings,” Mr. Dalton said. “The big issue was being behind in our Annual Update Documents, which we got behind about 10 years ago. Once you get behind, it gets very difficult to catch up.”
He said the village is now caught up with its AUD filings.
As for the pooled cash being out of balance, Mr. Dalton said adjustments made under the direction of a previous accounting firm are to blame, and that all reconciliations have been done.
To help reconcile the discrepancies, Mr. Dalton said the village hired Drescher & Malecki, Buffalo, a firm that specializes in municipal accounting.
“We are caught up now, but we ended up having to take our business outside the community,” he said.
He said the board will receive additional financial documents on a monthly basis, which was a recommendation of the comptroller.
Mr. Dalton also stressed that the comptroller’s office found no significant instances of fraud or abuse.
“The village clerk’s office and the village board are on the right path” he said.
View the full comptroller’s report at wdt.me/yBuVFU.
(1) comment
And no repercussions, only in government
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.