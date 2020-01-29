OGDENSURG — Five-year projections ordered by city councilors show a steady increase in the city’s tax, sewer and water rates. The tax projections, however, were made without any increase in revenue being considered.
Council passed a resolution in a special meeting on Jan. 6 to ask for the projections.
The resolution on the tax projections said that the preparers should include, “zero increases in real property assessments; zero increases in sales tax collections,” when preparing the projections.
City Comptroller Timothy Johnson presented the findings at Monday night’s council meeting.
“I would like to clarify that our normal budget process takes between four and six months to do one year,” Mr. Johnson said. “So we put some numbers together based on some assumptions.”
Work to rehabilitate the wastewater treatment plan will have an impact on sewer rates starting in 2022 when the debt service will increase by about $1.2 million.
An increase in revenue, due to the increased capacity at the plant and a deal with the village of Heuvelton combined with a fund balance allocation, should keep sewer rate increases to about 3 percent per year, Mr. Johnson said.
The annual flat rate for a household is currently $430. By 2025, with an annual 3 percent increase, it will be $499.
Water rates, where there is no new source of revenue, will see a projected rate increase of 2 percent per year. That increase is due mostly to increases in wages, fringe benefits and inflation.
An annual flat rate amount per household is currently $375. In 2025, with the annual 2 percent increase, a household will make a $414 payment.
With no increase in revenue considered, Mr. Johnson said the tax levy would need to increase by about $500,000 per year, raising the tax rate from its current $19.85 per $1,000 to $29.20 per $1,000 in 2025.
“So, you’re basically adding the expenditures, but you’re not adding an increased revenue,” Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle said. “So, that’s like saying nobody is going to build, nobody is going to put a porch on or a garage on, nobody is going to do anything to raise the value of their homes.”
The situation in Ogdensburg is different from other communities, Mr. Skamperle said, because housing values are low, while tax rates are high.
“I think we need more homes built,” Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly said. “And more homes restored so we get legitimate increases.”
Making sure all houses have had up-to-date assessments is something Mr. Skelly stressed.
“Some properties have been missed for 10 years, while other properties in that time will have had two (re-assessments),” Mr. Skelly said. “They’ve been missed and we need to catch them up so they can pay their share.”
