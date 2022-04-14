CANTON — Glenn G. Dimatteo describes the state of Calnon Road, where he resides with his family, as “a disaster.”
“It is usually in a terrible state of disrepair,” he said of the unpaved road at the Canton Town Board meeting Wednesday night. “The town is usually good about coming out, bringing stone and trying to fill potholes, which just happened about a week ago, and three days later, there are potholes everywhere. It is a disaster.”
Besides residents’ cars and trucks on the dead-end road, there are school buses, postal carriers and delivery drivers that contribute to the road’s continuous problems, he said.
“I’m hoping to bring attention to this so that perhaps it can be put on the agenda that maybe we can find some funds to pave this road,” Mr. Dimatteo said.
He pointed out that the town continues to maintain the road with loads of stone and grading, but the problems are never fixed and the potholes and ruts return.
Town Highway Superintendent Steven Smith said that Calnon Road spans about 3,700 feet.
“We have been discussing this,” Councilor Robert J. Washo said, referring to the highway committee.
Councilor James T. Smith said the problem extends beyond Calnon Road.
“I’ve been at this for 30 years, and there are 22 dirt roads in the town of Canton,” Mr. Smith said. “There are between 11 and 12 miles.”
The dirt roads are all more than 100 years old, Mr. Smith said.
It is not just the dirt roads that are a problem. Paved roads throughout the county have deficiencies, he said.
“Nobody puts enough money into their infrastructure,” Mr. Smith said.
“There are towns in St. Lawrence County that have been dealing with their dirt roads over time,” he added. “Some of them have gotten rid of all of them. Some of them have gotten close.”
Mr. Smith said it is all about money.
“Until this board or any board of elected officials is willing to say we need to put this many more hundred, thousand (dollars) into highway, we are at where we are going to be,” Mr. Smith said.
Dirt roads are the roads that require the most maintenance, he said.
“But you are talking about $100,000 to pave (just) that section of road,” Mr. Smith said. “We have $550,000 in our highway budget for road construction and about 85 miles of blacktop.”
“We need to start budgeting somewhere,” Mr. Dimatteo said. “If we had started budgeting 50 years ago, we wouldn’t be in the pickle we are in now.”
“We are going to take a hard look at it as we can,” Mr. Smith said. “We know what you are trying to tell us.”
The highway budget is the biggest portion of Canton’s $3 million budget, Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said.
“Every year we put on the agenda to consider overriding the tax cap. We are strangled by the tax cap,” she said. “It’s not even 2% anymore. Last year it was 1.96.”
Ms. Ashley said the matter would be turned over to the highway committee to have the necessary conversations.
