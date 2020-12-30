OGDENSBURG — Five city firefighters were notified Wednesday that they’ll be laid off, two days after a state Supreme Court judge denied the fire union’s request to temporarily halt the layoffs.
But City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said he’s submitted a request to the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters, Local 1799, in order to resolve disputed matters entirely, which would allow for all firefighters to keep their jobs.
In an email to media Wednesday, and later by phone, Mr. Jellie confirmed that he’s “looking at the possibility” of not laying off any firefighters, despite the city’s 2021 budget stating otherwise.
“We submitted an offer today along with the $25,000 to try and resolve the entire matter,” Mr. Jellie said Wednesday evening. The city has offered eligible firefighters a $25,000 incentive to retire.
Mr. Jellie said he submitted the request in order to “resolve the matter of reducing organizational staffing, prevent the layoff of all firefighter personnel and avoid a lengthy court battle,” but would not share further information.
“The details of this offer will be kept confidential between the parties as we work in good faith and respect during this challenging period,” he stated in an email.
The city, in passing its 2021 budget on Dec. 9, included reductions to the fire department budget and called for the layoffs of seven firefighters. Five layoff notices were issued Wednesday because one firefighter has expressed an interest in accepting the city’s $25,000 retirement incentive, and a second firefighter is on leave for an injury. The figures were made public in an email exchange between fire union President Jason Bouchard and Mr. Jellie on Wednesday. Members of the media were copied on the emails.
“As the media as my witness, I am providing you notice that one of our members is expressing his desire to accept this offer,” Mr. Bouchard wrote in the email.
Mr. Bouchard said the union member has reached out to the New York State and Local Retirement System and is “prepared to go.”
The retirement incentive offer for city firefighters was originally set at $20,000 by Mr. Jellie, but was increased to $25,000 on Christmas Eve as an “offering of good faith and reconciliation.” Union members have until today — the end of the year — to accept the offer, which gave firefighters a week to decide.
If firefighters do not pursue the retirement incentive, the layoffs take effect Jan. 1.
“You expedited the original offer, for what reason?” Mr. Bouchard asked in his email to Mr. Jellie. “If the city is truly trying to work with our eligible members, to prevent layoffs, why give merely seven days? This is not enough time for valued employees to make a decision that will alter the course of their lives going forward.”
It costs the city about $131,968 per firefighter annually, including salary and benefits.
The average annual salary of a city firefighter is $70,767.
The 2021 proposed fire department budget, according to a copy on the city website, was $2,687,727. That proposal included eliminating 10 firefighter jobs. That reduction was later reduced to seven jobs, adjusting the budget upwards. The exact detail of that change was not immediately available as the approved budget has not been posted publicly on the website. In 2020, the fire department worked with a budget of $3,621,888.
Based on the average cost of the firefighters’ salary and benefits, the elimination of seven jobs would save about $923,000.
The city and fire union have been at odds since the budget’s introduction about two months ago.
On Dec. 18, the union filed suit against the city in order to temporarily halt city officials from reducing the size of the fire department staff.
The city now has 27 firefighters, but factoring in the seven job cuts, 20 firefighters would remain, dipping below the 24-person minimum required by city and union’s minimum staffing agreement.
The city is contractually obligated to staff the fire department with a minimum of five firefighters per shift, according to the union’s state Supreme Court petition, in alignment with the minimum staffing agreement.
Judge Mary M. Farley on Monday denied the union’s request for a temporary restraining order preventing layoffs while the court case is pending, allowing the city to move forward with the layoffs.
Oral arguments in the case are set to take place virtually beginning at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 8.
