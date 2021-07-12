OGDENSBURG — Conflict ensued at the Monday night City Council meeting, which led to one person being ejected as councilors ultimately voted to appoint two new trustees to the Ogdensburg Public Library Board of Trustees.
Councilors William B. Dillabough, Steven M. Fisher, John A. Rishe and Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly voted in favor of appointing Christopher B. Lalone and Jamie R. Amo to the board. But councilors Nichole L. Kennedy, Michael B. Powers and Daniel E. Skamperle voted against the new appointments, citing violations of the board bylaws.
Prior to councilors voting to appoint the new trustees, multiple city residents expressed their concerns to council about the process that led to Mr. Lalone and Mr. Amo being nominated to serve on the board.
City resident Margaret A. Haggerty cited two provisions of the board bylaws, which state that trustees are to be appointed by the mayor “with the advice” of the-then constituted library board, and when vacancies exist, the board chairperson will appoint a nominating committee consisting of two members of the board who will designate a slate of nominees. These bylaw provisions were not followed when nominating Mr. Lalone and Mr. Amo, she said.
“There is really no room for perversion of the bylaws,” she added.
Despite raised concerns, council fell along a familiar 4-3 vote to appoint the two men to the board. Once council voted, Mr. Rishe apologized to residents in attendance that the topic of the library board has become so contentious, adding that it is unfortunate.
City resident and former fire captain Gerald H. Mack shouted back at Mr. Rishe, “It’s unfortunate you guys are sitting up there.”
“Hey, hey,” the mayor said, “enough out of you!
“One more word and you’re out,” the mayor added.
“I’d like him removed,” Mr. Rishe said.
Robert H. Wescott, city police chief, proceeded to escort Mr. Mack out of City Hall council chambers. But as he walked out, Mr. Mack snapped back at Mr. Rishe and Mayor Skelly, “Bunch of pieces of shit you guys are.”
Mr. Mack did not return a request for comment Monday night.
Mr. Lalone, who was in attendance Monday night, said after the meeting that he is here to help Ogdensburg.
Born and raised in Ogdensburg, Mr. Lalone said the city is his home, which is why he decided to return following the conclusion of his military career.
“The library was a very important part of my life,” Mr. Lalone said, adding that he was raised just around the corner from the library on Franklin Street.
Mr. Amo was not in attendance Monday night.
The library board consists of nine members, but three of those seats have been vacant since last year as their five-year term limits had expired. There is still one seat open on the board as only two people were appointed Monday night.
Library board members are limited to two consecutive five-year terms.
The terms of Mr. Lalone and Mr. Amo began immediately and will expire on Dec. 31, 2025.
