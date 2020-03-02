OSWEGO — Two Central New York congressman introduced legislation Monday that would strip the International Joint Commission of immunity from lawsuits over the way Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River water levels are managed.
Rep. John Katko, R-Syracuse, and Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-Utica, announced they are introducing the IJC Accountability Act, aimed at removing the federal agency’s long-held immunity from lawsuits and enabling impacted communities to take legal action against the IJC for flood damage.
“High water levels along Lake Ontario have devastated homes, businesses, and infrastructure in our region – and we’re not seeing an adequate response from the IJC,” Rep. Katko said in a statement. “The IJC has failed to adequately protect our shoreline communities against costly damage, and this legislation aims to hold this organization accountable and ensure impacted communities have the ability to seek restitution.”
The IJC is a binational U.S.-Canadian agency established to resolve disputes between the two countries relative to shared waterways and other transboundary issues, using the Boundary Waters Treaty of 1909 as a guide.
One of the IJC’s primary functions is to approve projects, such as the Moses-Saunders Dam and hydroelectric project at Massena, that affect water levels and flows. The IJC’s management of Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River flows and levels have come under harsh criticism after both bodies experienced widespread flooding 2017 and 2019.
The IJC has blamed record precipitation across the Great Lakes basin for the high levels, as all of the Great Lakes have been at or near record-high levels in recent years, with about 85 percent of Lake Ontario’s water coming in from the upper lakes.
However, many shoreline property owners and elected officials have pointed the blame at the IJC, claiming it has been negligent in its management of the levels, specifically blaming the agency’s Plan 2014 which dictates outflows through the Massena dam. Plan 2014 was enacted in December 2016, a few months before flooding began in 2017.
The International Organizations Immunity Act of 1948 gives the IJC immunity from lawsuits, similar to that enjoyed by foreign governments, but that has not prevented New York state from filing two state Supreme Court suits seeking compensation for damage done by 2017 and 2019 flooding. One of the suits is in the process of being removed to federal court.
The state contends that the IJC, while granted immunity under the 1948 act, is subject to the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, which contains an exception to immunity in cases in which compensation is sought from a foreign state for damage to or loss of property caused by a “non-discretionary duty,” or in the IJC’s case, the alleged negligent manner in which it specifies outflows through the Massena dam.
“It is time the IJC is held accountable for their carelessness, futility, and inaction,” Rep. Brindisi said in a statement. “I’ve met with families, toured businesses, and seen the devastation flooding has caused in these communities. I stand with this community when I say enough is enough. This bill will bring accountability to the IJC and allow flood victims to have their day in court.”
Frank Bevacqua, a spokesman for the IJC, said having competing lawsuits spread across multiple jurisdictions in both the U.S. and Canada would complicate the agency’s role in managing lake and river outflows and levels.
“It’s our understanding that was why we were granted immunity in the first place,” he said. “It would be difficult to imagine how we could manage Lake Ontario outflows without that immunity being in place.”
Despite record outflows through the dam over a 36-month period between January 2017 and December 2019, the lake remains about a foot and a half above its long-term average level for this time of year, leading to concerns flooding may be in store along the lake in the coming months.
