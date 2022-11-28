COLTON — Ivan Madrid, 55, of New Canaan, Connecticut, was issued vehicle traffic tickets due to hitting another vehicle on Sunday after allegedly failing to stop at a stop sign.
State police responded to a personal injury accident Sunday on Route 3 in Colton. An investigation determined that Mr. Madrid was speeding and failed to stop at a stop sign.
Mr. Madrid hit another car while failing to stop, which was operated by Linda M. Weaver, 58, of Hartford, Vermont. Ms. Weaver was transported to the Canton-Potsdam Hospital for internal pain and non-life-threatening injuries.
He was issued vehicle traffic tickets returnable to Colton Town Court for failing to stop at a stop sign and speed not reasonable.
