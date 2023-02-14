Conservatives endorse O’Brien for SLC sheriff

St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien, right, shakes the hand of Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe, who will retire at the end of this year, during Mr. O’Brien’s campaign announcement at the county courthouse in December. Provided photo

CANTON — St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien has earned the county Conservative Party’s endorsement for sheriff.

Mr. O’Brien announced his candidacy on Dec. 26 a few days after Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe announced he would be retiring at the end of 2023. On Jan. 5, sheriff’s office investigator Patrick “Rick” Engle announced he would also be running for the position.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.