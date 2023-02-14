CANTON — St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien has earned the county Conservative Party’s endorsement for sheriff.
Mr. O’Brien announced his candidacy on Dec. 26 a few days after Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe announced he would be retiring at the end of 2023. On Jan. 5, sheriff’s office investigator Patrick “Rick” Engle announced he would also be running for the position.
Mr. O’Brien and Mr. Engle were looking to be endorsed by the Conservative Party, so in January the party held two public interviews for both candidates. The party committee then voted on which candidate they would endorse based on the interviews.
On Tuesday, the Conservative Party announced that Mr. O’Brien had won the votes to be endorsed by the party for the election.
“St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean O’Brien is clearly the most qualified, most capable and most experienced candidate running for St. Lawrence County’s top law enforcement post,” said St. Lawrence County Conservative Party Chair Hank Ford in the announcement. “Our committee reviewed the qualifications and interviewed the candidates and determined that our Undersheriff is the most capable candidate running for Sheriff.”
Mr. Ford also stated that Mr. O’Brien is the only candidate with real experience, making him the most qualified candidate for the role.
“He is the only candidate with real experience overseeing the county’s 88-person correctional facility staff, the only candidate with day to day administrative experience running the 130-person sheriff’s office and a track record of bringing in multi-million dollar grants to help reduce the cost of the agency to taxpayers,” Mr. Ford said in the announcement.
Mr. O’Brien’s experience includes working as the undersheriff since 2020. Prior to that he was a deputy sheriff, a U.S. Homeland Security Federal Task Force officer and a detective.
As undersheriff, Mr. O’Brien has helped to oversee a $13.7 million operating budget, helped to maintain $2.47 million in grants and private funding, assisted the sheriff in meeting the requirements of the HALT Act, and helped to expand a number of programs including the school resource deputy program and the implementation of a human trafficking watch program.
“I am very proud that the Conservative Party interviewed the candidates and has chosen me as its candidate to continue the proud traditions and legacies established by Brooks Bigwarfe, Kevin Wells, Gary Jarvis and Keith Knowlton who made the St. Lawrence County Jail and Sheriff’s Office one of the models for law enforcement agencies across the State of New York,” said Mr. O’Brien in the announcement. “I am also very proud that the Conservative Party recognized my experience and track record fighting to protect the citizens of St. Lawrence County and looking out for our hard- pressed taxpayers.”
The general election is in November.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.