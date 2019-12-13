MASSENA — A consultant who studied the possible consolidation of the village and town of Massena says some of the administrative functions currently handled by Mayor Timmy J. Currier and Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy could be streamlined if a joint administrator was hired.
But, Kent Gardner said, it would come with a cost.
Mr. Gardner is the project director for the Center for Governmental Research, a nonprofit organization that oversaw the reorganization study.
He told board members during a joint meeting on Tuesday that a joint administrator would require an increase in spending rather than a reduction. But, he said, that person might be in a position to identify savings in other positions over time, which would reduce the workload of the supervisor and mayor to a level that was more in keeping with their salaries.
“It seems kind of obvious that towns and villages ought to have a joint administrator. Trust me, many of them do not,” Mr. Gardner said. “One way to squeeze a little more administrative efficiency out of your co-location would be to have an administrative head who is the administrator over the town and village. It would take the pressure off the supervisor and mayor. That’s a heavy lift. I understand that. I don’t think anyone wants to go there.”
He addressed a joint administrator in his final report to the board because he said the project team had heard concerns that the town supervisor and mayor, although receiving part-time pay, were performing full-time duties. Mr. Gardner said the village and town were lucky to have Mr. Currier and Mr. O’Shaughnessy, who had the time, capacity and willingness to serve in these positions.
“This may not always be the case,” he said.
Although he didn’t recommend creating the position, Mr. Gardner said he “felt obligated to point that out, that you can have a shared village and town administrator.”
Mr. O’Shaughnessy said he would welcome having a joint administrator, but understood it was “uncomfortable to look at the cost of that.”
“I really see a need there. We need somebody that can run the day-to-day operations,” he said.
Mr. O’Shaughnessy said he has found that nearly all of the town’s staff were “self directed,” and were able to function without his assistance.
“The mayor and supervisor are doing full-time jobs. I don’t know about the mayor, but I’m ready to give up some of that to be a part-time,” he said.
