CANTON — The Canton Central School District Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday night to hire BCA Construction Management to oversee its $27.5 million capital project.
The BCA contract will be for $924,695, Superintendent Ronald P. Burke said.
Mr. Burke said the school received three responses to its request for proposals for a construction manager and BCA was the best choice.
“They are very much ready to get to work tomorrow morning,” Mr. Burke said.
The project is entering its engineering phase now, Mr. Burke said in an earlier interview.
Sometime in the spring the final plans will be sent to the state Department of Education for approval. That approval will likely come in the fall and work could begin in January 2023.
Mr. Burke said the construction will last through two building seasons and hopefully be completed in the fall of 2024.
The project will address some pressing needs at the school, Mr. Burke said.
“We have not had an update in our kitchens in many, many years,” he said. “Some of the equipment is more than 30 years old.”
There are major issues with dishwashers — which run on gas — and in service lines which are not all compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and have asbestos issues.
The school’s more than 50-year-old pool will be filled in and a new pool constructed adjacent to the high school gym.
“That precipitates a whole domino effect,” Mr. Burke said.
The pool will have double the spectator seating capacity and will be ADA compliant. The fitness center nea- the pool will be expanded.
“It will have a bit of a YMCA-type feel,” Mr. Burke said. “The intent will be to open up the pool and open up the fitness center for community use as well.”
A new concession stand will serve indoor and outdoor athletics. Restrooms will be constructed with access from inside and outside.
In the middle school, there will be a new suite of technology classrooms for both middle and high schools students. It will house the agriculture program, have a new shop area, a computer technology teaching space and a new family consumer science space.
In the old pool area, there will be two very large music classrooms, Mr. Burke said. The space will include practice rooms and a small recording studio.
The high school auditorium will be renovated with new dressing rooms, rigging and lighting.
In the elementary school, a vestibule will be constructed for parents to sign children in and out of school and create a warm space where parents can wait while not entering the school.
A multipurpose artificial turf athletic field will be constructed behind the middle school, and the soccer field will become a new parking lot.
A new heating system will be installed in the bus garage and a new fuel island will be installed, Mr. Burke said.
State aid will cover 90% of the cost of the project, Mr. Burke said, leaving the district responsible for $2,667,500.
To view a slide show with designs for the plan, visit wdt.me/Q6Yf7Y.
