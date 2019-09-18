MADRID — Museum Board of Trustees were on hand to officially break ground for the replica Civil War-era Fort, which will be built at the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum in Madrid. Construction will begin with phase I this fall with the stockade and main gate and the interior buildings completed in the spring.
“The SLP&E Museum is very excited at the opportunity to add this Civil War-era replica fort to our facility,” Joe Finnegan, Museum Board of Trustees President said in a press release from the museum. “The presence of this display at our museum will enrich the visitors’ appreciation of the colorful history of the North Country and its role in the ‘War Between the States.’ We look forward to moving ahead with this project and the associated activities that will take place at the fort, he adds.”
This new exhibit will give visitors a glimpse of garrison camp life experienced during the war years, as well as provide an incredible opportunity to school-aged children in grades four and seven who are studying the American Civil War. The barracks, which will also be an exhibit area will have an honor roll with the names of all those serving during the war by regiment. Located next to the fort’s main gate will be a memorial to the Medal of Honor recipients of St. Lawrence County.
Fundraising for the project is currently underway.
“We have had such positive response to this project with major donors such as Community Bank, Numed, St. Lawrence FCU, SeaComm FCU and Niles Asset Management. Chad and Cathy Green, Donaldson and Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, who have graciously donated the monument for the Medal of Honor recipients. We also successfully were awarded a grant from the RVRDA as well. I am very grateful to all those who overwhelmingly support it and are now making this plan a reality,” Scott Wilson said in the press release.” Patrick Curran, President/Owner of Curran Logging too has been instrumental in moving this project forward.”
To follow the project’s progress visit Facebook FortProject2020.
