BRASHER FALLS — Construction to replace the Depot Street bridge in Helena could begin in May 2021 and be wrapped up by October 2021, but that timeline is contingent on getting state funding for the project.
“We do not have the construction funds at this point,” St. Lawrence County Department of Highways Superintendent Donald Chambers said during a Tuesday night public information meeting at the Helena Fire Station.
However, he said, they’re moving ahead with the preliminary steps for the project.
“This is preparing for when funds become available,” Mr. Chambers said.
The anticipated cost of the bridge replacement is $3.5 million. The bridge is located on Depot Street and crosses the Deer River. It was built in 1931.
Bryan M. Tremblay, associate at Barton & Loguidice, said the condition of the bridge is similar to one that was replaced on County Route 24 in Russell in 2018.
“It’s in pretty rough shape,” said Nicholas J. Shrimpton, project engineer with Barton & Loguidice. “It’s pretty clear it’s a replacement project. It’s not at a point where it can be rehabilitated. It has exceeded its useful life.”
Mr. Tremblay said the Depot Street bridge replacement project was in the preliminary design stage.
“We’ve looked at the structure. We’ve come up with some conceptual ideas,” he said. “We want this to last another 100 years.”
Mr. Chambers said the bridge area will be completely shut down during the construction process, with off-site detours in place. The signed detour is approximately 24 miles long and will use County Route 53, County Route 38, state Route 420, County Route 37, County Route 46, state Route 37C and Depot Street.
They anticipate local traffic will use Quinell Road, Smith Road and Main Street. Portions of Quinell Road will be improved with new gravel, and a 400-foot-long temporary access road will be constructed near the intersection of Depot Street and Quinell Road to maintain access to the local detour route.
The Helena Volunteer Fire Department will have equipment available at its station, as well as the town of Brasher’s former highway garage across the bridge.
Mr. Chambers said, because of the traffic numbers, the state would not fund a temporary bridge during the construction period.
The new bridge will be placed on the current bridge’s existing alignment. The new span will be 170 feet, compared to the current 145 feet.
“There will be very little change as far as pavement elevation,” Mr. Chambers said.
Mr. Shrimpton said the bridge will have two 10-foot-wide travel lanes and two 5-foot-wide shoulders. A sidewalk is not proposed. The 5-foot shoulders will accommodate pedestrian and bicycle traffic and will be easier to maintain, such as during snow removal.
About 240 feet and 100 feet of roadway reconstruction will be completed on Main Street and Quinell Road, respectively, as part of the project.
He said they hope to put the project out for bids this fall and start construction when the weather breaks in May. Construction is anticipated to take five to six months.
