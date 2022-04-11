Construction union pension plan to gain $46.6M

MASSENA — A pension plan for a Massena-based construction union is getting $46.6 million from the American Rescue Plan to restore benefits to retirees.
The money will go to the Local 186 pension plan, according to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s office.
The pension plan, which covers 379 participants in the construction industry, became insolvent in July 2021.
This funding will enable the pension plan to restore all benefit reductions caused by the plan’s insolvency and to make payments to retirees to cover prior benefit reductions, Gillibrand said.
“Insolvent pension plans should not deprive workers and their families of the benefits they have worked hard to earn,” Ms. Gillibrand said in a prepared statement. “I’m proud to have fought to pass the American Rescue Plan, which provided the funding to protect the retirement security of nearly 400 construction workers in Massena and I’ll continue working to ensure that our seniors are financially secure.”
The Special Financial Assistance Program was enacted as part of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan and will provide benefits to more than 250 severely underfunded multi-employer pension plans.
