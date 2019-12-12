MASSENA — Although total consolidation of the village and town of Massena is off the table, a consultant who performed a reorganization study said the two governments could find potential savings in other areas.
During a joint meeting on Tuesday, Kent Gardner told board members that police services would be one of the big obstacles to combining the village and town as a whole.
Mr. Gardner is the project director for the Center for Governmental Research, a nonprofit organization that oversaw the reorganization study.
“The first question is, are there cost savings to be had from dissolving the village? You immediately run into a challenge. Police services can only be provided by a town if they’re provided to all residents of the town,” he said.
He said a joint consolidation agreement would unlikely save money unless the state Legislature and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo allowed the town to provide police services for only a portion of the town, or there was an agreement among village residents to eliminate the current police department. He said extending police services to the town outside the current village boundaries would cost more than the estimated $1 million in tax relief likely from the state’s Citizens Empowerment Tax Credit and would require an increase in property taxes for properties outside the village.
Mr. Gardner said the town and village are already sharing some services, such as fire, emergency medical services, recreation, administrative offices and courts. But, he said, they could look at other options for more cost savings.
One of those options could be the potential merging of the village Department of Public Works and town Highway Department, he said. Mr. Gardner said town officials continue to explore replacing their aging current highway garage, and combining that department with the Department of Public Works at the DPW’s Robinson Road facility might make economical sense.
“There will come a point where some portion of that structure will fail and trigger the replacement of that building. Maybe not tomorrow, maybe not next year, maybe not the year after,” he said. “Replacing a major structure is usually an opportunity to look for a new way to do business.”
Mr. Gardner said they had three potential options with the Highway Department — work with the existing building to see if its life expectancy could be extended, replace the current building with another one on the same South Racquette River Road site, or do some construction at the DPW garage to offer opportunities to share individuals, equipment and services. He said officials would need to estimate the difference in the cost of replacing the existing structure versus expanding the village facility.
“It would make it possible for the town and village to share specialists, personnel in particular, to be able to share mechanics, to be able to share tools, to be able to share services. Co-location makes that a lot easier,” he said.
Changing the leadership structure could also be an option, he said, noting DPW Superintendent Hassan A. Fayad and Highway Department Superintendent Frank Diagostino were looking at retiring in two or three years. That could open up the option of having a single administrator, with each department having its own deputy.
The Department of Public Works is currently designing a new storage facility on Robinson Road to replace one on South Main Street. He said, by exploring the co-location of the two departments, they could also design the new facility to serve both the town and village needs.
Timothy J. Ahlfeld, who chaired a seven-person citizens community that took part in the study, said the co-location needed to be seriously explored.
“Wherever you guys decide to put it is entirely up to you. But our recommendation is in the community of Massena you need one building,” he said.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said he was ready to tackle that issue.
“I’m not saying it should be there or shouldn’t be there. If the town is interested, then I say we get going. We get the answers to all the questions, the pros, the cons, the concerns,” he said.
Mr. Ahlfeld suggested the two boards set a date when they wanted to have their questions answered, and stick to that date. Mr. Currier and Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy will work on that schedule in the following week.
