CANTON — Miguel Berrios of LBS Ecological and Artem Treyger of AMRO Forestry presented a community forest management plan and risk tree inventory to members of the Canton Village Board, members of the Village Tree Committee and the public Thursday evening.
The 83-page plan is available at www.cantonny.gov under the announcements tab.
Mr. Berrios said that after examining Canton’s trees he is recommending five goals.
“There has been a concerted effort in Canton,” Mr. Berrios said. “But, there have been no goals set.”
The goals recommended by Mr. Berrios are:
- Plan to grow the urban forest. Plant 20 trees each year in order to increase the urban tree canopy.
- Prioritize planting trees in areas of the village that have low canopy coverage and low tree density.
- Add diversity to the urban forest tree composition.
- Avoid planting undesirable and invasive trees and varieties.
- Plant appropriate trees in appropriate places.
Canton’s urban forest, Mr. Berrios said, contains 859 trees of various species. Sugar maples, he said, at 11.4% are the most numerous, followed by apple varieties at 9.5% and white ash at 8.8%.
Part of the tree inventory, Mr. Berrios said, was ranking trees that were at risk and making recommendations for pruning and removal.
There are 10 trees of critical concern, he said, and are recommended for removal due to public safety concerns.
There are 71 trees that are considered high risk and 63 of those are recommended for removal, the rest for pruning.
There are 63 trees at moderate risk, with 19 recommended for removal, and 44 at low risk that just need pruning.
Ash trees are of particular concern.
“We assessed all the ash (trees) on the inventory and found that few were in good shape and many were in decline, and many have died, were removed or fallen already,” the report reads.
Most of the ash in the village are located on public park grounds, such as Bend in the River Park. Most are wild-grown trees on the perimeter of parks rather than intentionally planted ornamental trees. All but two of the ash trees should be removed.
Two ash trees were recommended for treatment against the invasive emerald ash borer, Mr. Berrios said.
One is located on the Village Green near the Veterans memorial, and the other would be a tree to be determined later in Bend in the River Park that would be preserved as a specimen tree.
The plan also recommends that the village update its tree code/ordinance.
“Canton has done much to develop its urban tree and forest management. The village has created a Tree Committee and has basic tree ordinance language written into village code,” the report reads. “However, the current tree code should be updated and improved upon, in order for it to achieve its purpose and for clarification in general.”
For instance, the Tree Committee has a goal to promote tree protection during new building and development.
“New development on vacant land often involves removing existing trees and other vegetation. As a matter of principle, conservation of existing desirable trees in good condition should be accomplished whenever practicable. It would be wise for the village to consider amending the village code to reflect this principle, by adopting a tree protection ordinance.”
The plan suggests the Tree Committee could be given an advisory role to play, working with the code enforcement officer and planning board in the permit review process when wooded sites are involved, and also where new tree plantings are proposed.
The plan also has recommendations for heritage trees. A heritage tree is one that is particularly old, large, uncommon, or valuable due to its aesthetic, botanical, ecological or historic qualities.
The plan lists five trees that are on public property:
- A silver maple, 42 inches in diameter at breast height, DBH, at 10 Chapel St.
- A silver maple, 48 inches DBH at 14 Goodrich St.
- A silver maple, 40 inches DBH at 10 Goodrich St.
- A sugar maple, 42 inches DBH in the park at Court and Pearl streets
- A red oak, 48 inches DBH at 86 Judson St.
Other trees that meet the criteria of a heritage tree exist on private property but were not included on the list because currently there is no code to protect those trees.
If the village chooses to adopt a more stringent tree protection ordinance it could add a level of protection to trees on private property within the village limits.
The report also recommends that the village hire or train an existing employee as an arborist.
“Successful stewardship of a thriving urban forest requires the in-house expertise of a certified arborist who has clearly defined responsibilities at DPW or Department of Parks and Recreation for overseeing the urban forest,” the report says.
Village Mayor Michael E. Dalton said the plan would be reviewed by the Tree Committee and village trustees in the coming weeks.
