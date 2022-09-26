CANTON — The village of Canton will hold a discussion session for residents about the future of Willow Island at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Whitham Planning Design & Landscape Architecture, consultants to the village for the Willow Island park enhancements project, will discuss the planning process and take public input on ideas for improving the park.
This session will allow residents to learn more about the process and offer their thoughts and ideas on what they would like to see for the future of the Willow Island space.
The information gathered at this meeting will help the consultants develop concepts that will then be shared, discussed and publicly vetted prior to any implementation.
The public information session will be held in the downstairs courtroom of the Canton Municipal Building, 60 Main St.
For further details, contact Leigh Rodriguez, director of economic development, at 315-386-2871 ext. 5, or lrodriguez@cantonny.gov.
