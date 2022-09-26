Header headery

Whitham Planning Design and Landscape Architecture will discuss the Willow Island project with Canton residents at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Canton Municipal Building, 60 Main St. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — The village of Canton will hold a discussion session for residents about the future of Willow Island at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Whitham Planning Design & Landscape Architecture, consultants to the village for the Willow Island park enhancements project, will discuss the planning process and take public input on ideas for improving the park.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.