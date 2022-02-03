CANTON — The town and village’s purchase of 64 Main St. — the site of the former McDonald’s, which has been vacant since 2015 — has been put on hold due to site contamination.
Village Mayor Michael E. Dalton said there used to be a gas station at that location, and leftover petroleum products need to be cleaned up.
“Anytime you’re purchasing a property, you do a Phase I and II environmental review, and we did that,” he said. “It’s nothing out of the ordinary.”
He said McDonald’s is having its own people review the site and take care of the cleanup, and that the corporation will keep the town and village informed as to how and when that will proceed.
Right now, the timetable for when the purchase will be finalized is uncertain.
“I couldn’t even begin to tell you,” Mr. Dalton said. “We keep extending the contract we signed with them on a 30- or 60-day basis until they get it straightened out. It’s in the hands of their environmental people and the (state Department of Environmental Conservation).”
Other than that, nothing has changed regarding the terms of the purchase, which will include the adjacent parking lot beside the Canton Municipal Building, 60 Main St.
“Right now we don’t even own the parking lot there, and we need it for parking and handicapped access and for possible future development. But nothing has really changed as far as our needs are concerned,” Mr. Dalton said.
In August, the town and village voted to sign a contract with the McDonald’s Corp. to purchase the building and parking area for $295,000, which the municipalities agreed to pay in equal parts.
The Main Street McDonald’s opened in 1977 and closed in 2015, after the corporation identified it as one of hundreds of under-performing global locations.
