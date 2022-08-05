LISBON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators passed two resolutions during Monday’s board meeting that will help outfit the nearly complete highway outposts in Lisbon, Russell and Potsdam.
The first resolution authorizes a contract for camera security systems at all three facilities.
The lowest bidder was Barkley’s Safe & Lock, and the contract is not to exceed $15,858.
The resolution shows that each of the systems will cost $5,286, except for the one in Potsdam, which will cost $5,287.
The second resolution authorizes a contract for a fuel management system at each of the three outposts.
The lowest bidder for that contract was MJDNY LLC, Cape Vincent. The contract is not to exceed $178,190.
In July, the board passed a resolution to use $3 million of the fund balance for the construction of highway facilities in the three towns.
Highway Superintendent Donald R. Chambers said the facilities will be used to store sand and salt for winter maintenance, as well as house equipment.
The Lisbon site will be at 522 County Route 28A. The Russell location will be at 3896 County Route 24, and the Potsdam site will be at 7074 Route 11.
Mr. Chambers said the Lisbon and Russell sites are nearly complete, and the county has just started putting the foundation in for the Potsdam facility.
Mr. Chambers said the county currently shares a highway facility with the town of Potsdam, but that they’re looking to expand operations and would need more space on the land, so the county had to build a new facility.
“In the past we’ve had equipment stored outside and most of our sand for the winter was stored uncovered outside, so we are covering up all of our materials and equipment within a building,” he said.
He said that equipment stored uncovered outside, including the trucks, can be damaged by the winter cold and elements.
Mr. Chambers said the Russell and Lisbon sites will cost a little over $6 million combined. He said the county is taking $3 million out of the fund balance, and borrowing the other half.
The Potsdam location will also cost $3 million, he said.
