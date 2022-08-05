Funding passed for highway outposts

Construction of the St. Lawrence County Department of Highways' new Potsdam outpost pictured in late June. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

LISBON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators passed two resolutions during Monday’s board meeting that will help outfit the nearly complete highway outposts in Lisbon, Russell and Potsdam.

The first resolution authorizes a contract for camera security systems at all three facilities.

