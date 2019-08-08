OGDENSBURG — The North Country Chapter of the American Red Cross came to the aid of two people injured in a fire Aug. 7 at 729 Caroline St.
“We were called directly by the occupants of the building to say they had a small cooking fire,” Ogdensburg Fire Department Captain Christopher Fay said. “When they called us they said the fire was out and they just had some smoke in the house and they needed some assistance to clear the house.”
While firefighters were at the house the occupants did not appear to be injured.
“When we arrived there was no fire, that had been put out with an extinguisher by the home owner,” Mr. Fay said.
“It turned out afterwards that we found out that two of the occupants had suffered some burns from hot grease but we were not called for EMS support. The people transported themselves to the hospital.”
The Red Cross reported that it had provided financial assistance for necessities such as food and clothing for two adults and two young children and that one of the adults was eventually flown to a burn center in Syracuse.
The fire department did not the names of the victims.
