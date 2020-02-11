MASSENA — New York City men who fled a border patrol stop Monday sparked a multi-county car chase that ended with three arrests and police hauling 50 pounds of pot out of the car.
State police said they became involved in a pursuit after Nelson Reyes, 39, of New York City, fled a traffic stop with U.S. Border Patrol agents. State police from Troop B pursued the vehicle from Ellenburg to just south of Plattsburgh before terminating the chase.
Police said the vehicle struck two uninvolved vehicles, injuring one person who was taken to Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The vehicle that fled was found by state police in Troop G as it traveled south on the Adirondack Northway in the area of exit 23. The pursuit continued to exit 16, where the vehicle stopped on the off ramp. Police said the three occupants fled on foot, but were arrested shortly after leaving the vehicle.
State police charged Reyes with a felony count of first-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor count of third-degree unlawful fleeting a police officer in a motor vehicle and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.
They also charged Lewis Espinal, 31, of Manhattan with a misdemeanor count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and a parole violation.
Jerson Norberdo, 29, of Bronx was charged with a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, as well as a parole violation and being a fugitive from justice from Rhode Island.
A search of the vehicle found that Mr. Reyes was allegedly in possession of 50 pounds of marijuana and Mr. Espinal was allegedly in possession of a quantity of oxycodone.
Mr. Reyes was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released on his own recognizance. Mr. Espinal and Mr. Norberdo were also arraigned in Wilton Town Court, and both were remanded to the Saratoga County jail on a parole violation.
