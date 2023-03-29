The Ogdensburg Police Department. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Police Department is eyeing federal grant funding that, if approved, could bring it much needed staffing help.

The 2023 COPS (Community Oriented Policing Services) grant is administered by the U.S. Department of Justice and designed to fund law enforcement agencies so they can hire, or rehire additional officers “in an effort to increase their community policing capacity and crime prevention efforts,” according the DOJ’s website.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.