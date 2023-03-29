OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Police Department is eyeing federal grant funding that, if approved, could bring it much needed staffing help.
The 2023 COPS (Community Oriented Policing Services) grant is administered by the U.S. Department of Justice and designed to fund law enforcement agencies so they can hire, or rehire additional officers “in an effort to increase their community policing capacity and crime prevention efforts,” according the DOJ’s website.
A total of $224.5 million is available nationwide. The application window closes May 11.
Police Chief Mark T. Kearns said that the city applied for funding in 2022 but was denied.
“I am making speculation on why we didn’t receive it but my thoughts are simply we asked for too many officers. We asked for four and we asked for four because you can ask for up to 20% of your current staffing so at 19 roughly that’s four officers,” he said.
Changes to staffing at the police department have greatly impacted the services it can provide. Staffing cuts have forced detectives back on the road, including the narcotics investigator.
The police chief said that if the city decides to move forward with an application, the number of officers requested would be reduced.
“If we do apply here, I will probably apply for two officers. I think that’s much more reasonable for the grant that seems to be in line with what the awards are that were received,” Chief Kearns said.
The COPS grant awards support up to 75% of an officer or deputy for entry-level salaries and fringe benefits for three years. There is a 25% local match.
Chiefs Kearns said that with the grant, the city would be paying roughly $31,000 a year for those officers including fringe benefits. A new hire would be an estimated $75,000 a year.
If the city was to apply and receive funding, any officer hired would have to be retained for 12 months after three years of funding has been expended, he added.
A resolution of support for the COPS grant application is expected to be on the agenda for the next City Council meeting.
