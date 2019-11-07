Correction
POTSDAM — Due to a miscommunication, an article in Thursday’s Times inaccurately listed the total 2020 budget amount passed by the Town Board and the difference between that and the 2019 budget. The 2020 budget is $4,105,618.78. The 2019 budget was $4,115,640.01.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.