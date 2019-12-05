Correction
Due to incorrect information provided to the Times, a brief published Thursday misstated the hosting agency of a Potsdam climate strike being held Friday.
The event is hosted by Clarkson University’s New York Water Environment Association student chapter in partnership with the Sunrise Movement. Sunrise Movement additionally said, instead of naming an individual politician, it was calling on all policy makers to “declare a climate emergency,” “stop taking fossil fuel money” and “support the Green New Deal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.