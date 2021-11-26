OGDENSBURG — In mid-December, 50 correctional officers from Ogdensburg Correctional Facility will be reassigned to other prisons in New York, according to state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton.
In a statement released Nov. 24, Sen. Ritchie stated that those correctional officers received phone calls notifying them that on Dec. 16, they would have to report for duty at new prisons. Earlier this month, OCF learned it was slated to be closed by the state in March. It is one of six correctional facilities set for closure.
OCF has a staff of 268 employees.
“For many, this undoubtedly means uprooting their families and leaving the community they love, right in the middle of the holiday season,” Sen. Ritchie said. “When I heard news of this, I was reminded of when the former governor, last year, callously announced the closure of Watertown Correctional Facility just three days before Christmas. I didn’t think it was possible for someone to be more cruel than that, but unfortunately, Governor Hochul has demonstrated she’s capable of it.”
Sen. Ritchie’s statement added that Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul “promised a lot of things” including that she would “fight like hell” for the people of New York.
“I, and many others in our community, have a question for her — is closing Ogdensburg Correctional Facility and ripping 268 jobs out of our community ‘fighting like hell’ for us?” Sen. Ritchie said.
The senator said Gov. Hochul pledged to show New Yorkers that “their government listens and actually cares.”
“That’s ironic, because for the past two weeks, I’ve been working tirelessly alongside other members of our community to get the Governor to listen and fully understand the benefit OCF provides to the North Country, as well as to the incarcerated population,” Sen. Ritchie said. “Unfortunately though, she’s turned her back on us and our pleas have fallen on deaf ears.”
Sen. Ritchie pointed to violence at the state’s correctional facilities detailed in a memo from the acting commissioner of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. She feels that “packing” inmates into fewer prisons is not the answer to increasing violence in facilities.
“If New York State wants to address this issue, packing more incarcerated individuals into fewer facilities seems counterproductive — and not to mention, irresponsible,” the statement reads.
Sen. Ritchie concluded with a quote from Gov. Hochul, who has said she believes “all of us have a moral responsibility to fight for the underdog.”
“When you look at New York State, the North Country is the underdog. We have endless potential, but need someone to fight for us in order to reach it,” Sen. Ritchie said. “Along with many other people in our community, I had hoped Governor Hochul — a fellow Upstate New Yorker — would be that person. Sadly, that does not appear to be the case.”
