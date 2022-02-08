POTSDAM — The village administrator says the transfer of a portion of Cottage Street to St. Lawrence Health is expected to close “in the next week or two.”
Gregory O. Thompson updated the village during its Monday evening meeting. St. Lawrence Health owns and operates Canton-Potsdam Hospital, along with Massena and Gouverneur hospitals.
“It won’t be long. It will be a very short period of time. Once the closing takes palace, they essentially own that property,” Mr. Thompson said. He added that once the deal wraps up, St. Lawrence Health can close the street to traffic “immediately.”
“I’m hoping the hospital is willing to work with us to give us a couple days at least, get it out to the press, get it out to the radio, then have the official closing,” Mr. Thompson said.
The Times reported in November that the hospital would pay $425,000.
St. Lawrence Health officials have previously said they want the portion of Cottage Street to make room for a new building and to help the health system create a more campus-like environment in the neighborhood. The hospital plans to build a 60,000-square-foot building to house patients and will double the size of its emergency department.
The village will retain utility easements on Cottage Street, and the hospital will keep and maintain a sidewalk along the south side of Cottage Street that provides pedestrian access to Potsdam Central School.
“The vast, vast majority of traffic on Cottage Street is coming to and from the hospital,” St. Lawrence Health President David B. Acker said last fall, referring to a traffic study of Cottage Street.
