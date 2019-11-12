OGDENSBURG — One day after the mayor and councilors-elect issued a statement asking the current City Council to cease contract negotiations with the city’s bargaining units, the current councilors voted in favor of an agreement with its two police unions.
Also, Councilor David G. Price introduced and City Council passed a resolution to hold a public hearing to change a portion of the city code, hinting that it had something to do with the demands from the councilors and mayor-elect.
The labor agreements between the police officers’ union and the police supervisory union are each for seven years and each call for a 3 percent raise for the first two years and a 3.5 percent raise for the remaining five years, City Manager Sarah Purdy said.
The unions will also switch to a hybrid health insurance plan. Hybrid plans have lower premiums and usually have low copays and no deductible for routine care, with high deductibles for infrequent high cost items such as hospital care.
Mr. Price would not be specific about the public hearing that council voted to hold on Nov. 25, saying only that the specifics would be made available to the public seven days before the public hearing, “as required by law.”
“It is not ready yet,” he said. “We have to change the details of it.”
In a statement posted on Facebook the councilors-elect, John Rishe, William Dillabough, Steven Fisher and Mayor-elect Jeffery M. Skelly said, “the people of Ogdensburg overwhelmingly voted for new leadership, and no new contracts should be adopted and imposed on the new council. Such an action would limit our ability to govern and would thwart the will of the people.”
Mr. Price addressed the demand from the four new council members.
“You may be aware there are councilors-elect who are asking us not to complete our term of service” Mr. Price said. “They are asking us to stop being councilors so they can take over anything and everything. So, there are things that have to take place so that we can continue to act as councilors for the benefit of the citizens.”
Mayor Wayne A. Ashley said the outgoing councilors have a duty.
“We still have an obligation to run the city,” he said.
