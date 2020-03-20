OGDENSBURG — City Councilor Michael B. Powers said he has confirmed that there will be an attempt to fire City Manager Sarah Purdy at Monday’s City Council meeting.
Mr. Powers said he saw a few emails on the subject and then contacted other councilors who informed him.
“I said, ‘you gotta be kidding me,’” he said. “Where did this come from?”
In November the former city board attempted to make it more difficult to fire the city manager after four incumbents were swept out of office.
The outgoing council introduced a resolution to require a super majority to fire the city manager.
Current mayor, Jeffery M. Skelly, had been critical of the city manager throughout his campaign, which began shortly after he received a reassessment of a school he had converted to apartments. An assessment over which he now has a lawsuit against the city.
Mr. Skelly said the city manager was not helpful to business people and made dealing with the city difficult.
The former council approved the measure before a raucous crowd on Nov. 25 that included some of the incoming councilors who joined in shouting down the council but did not take the opportunity to formally address the council.
In December the measure was walked back by former Councilor David Price, who originally introduced it.
“On Nov. 25 I moved forward a resolution changing the charter,” Mr. Price said. “Specifically it changed the simple majority to a majority plus one in the amendment of the article to remove the city manager and to change the duties. And after we voted that local law in, we listened to a lot of community members and realized that the election divided the city. And because we listened, we have made this motion to repeal it.”
Mr. Skelly had a productive meeting with the city manager, Mr. Price said, adding that the new council members have vowed to work closely with the city manager and all the department heads.
“I think we are moving in the right direction and I think we are going to keep the things we put in place,” Mr. Price said. “Hopefully this allows the city to come back together and move forward in a positive direction.”
Apparently all that has changed.
Mr. Skelly did not return several messages to speak about the issue Thursday.
“I think it is a personality conflict,” Mr. Powers said. “I don’t think any of these guys know how to lead a community. You work to a solution.”
Mr. Powers was referring to councilors John Rishe, William Dillabough, Steven Fisher and Mr. Skelly.
Mr. Powers said a search for a new city manager would be costly. “Now is not the time,” Mr. Powers said. “They haven’t done anything to move this city forward. It’s all pandering, nothing constructive.”
Mr. Power is concerned that the current coronavirus crisis is going to destroy state and local budgets. Losses in sales tax alone will be devastating, he said.
“Now we are going to do a search,” he said. “If they fire her, she could sue our pants off.”
Ms. Purdy had no comment on the issue.
Ms. Purdy was hired in November 2015 and began work the following month. When first hired she was paid $112,500 annually.
She signed a new three-year contract commencing July 1, 2018 at an annual salary of $118,000.
The Monday night city council meeting will be closed to the public due to an order from the New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to keep gatherings to less than 10 people. The meeting will be broadcast live on a YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/O49ULsKmuI4. It can be found by searching for Ogdensburg, NY City Council Live Stream.
