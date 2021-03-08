OGDENSBURG — The creation of an ad hoc committee to draft an updated community development plan for the city lost its momentum, one councilor said Monday night.
That’s why he drafted a 30-page comprehensive community development plan and shared it with fellow council members at Monday night’s meeting.
“I think it’s a real good draft and a good starting point,” councilor and Deputy Mayor John A. Rishe said of the plan he presented Monday night.
In January 2020, City Council approved the formation of an ad hoc committee specifically to draft a community development plan.
“That kind of fell by the wayside,” Mr. Rishe said, citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as a major factor for why the committee didn’t gain further traction.
This prompted the councilor to spend the last few months drafting a plan of his own. The plan was reviewed by Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly, councilor Steven M. Fisher and City Manager Stephen P. Jellie, but was said to be Mr. Rishe’s brainchild.
In addition to the plan’s presentation Monday night, Mr. Rishe introduced a resolution to be voted on at City Council’s next meeting March 22. The resolution would officially adopt the draft comprehensive plan and refer it to the city’s Planning Board for review, as well as set up public hearings for the draft plan before the city Planning Board and council.
The draft Mr. Rishe presented outlines a comprehensive plan to create a vibrant community where people want to live, raise a family and prosper, according to the plan’s vision statement.
The plan details a variety of areas where its creator feels the community needs to grow, including economic development and job creation; waterfront redevelopment; downtown redevelopment; tourism; housing; historic preservation; recreation; transportation; education; arts and culture; New York state facilities; and taxation.
“There’s so much work that we have to do — I wouldn’t pick one out,” Mr. Rishe said of what is most important in the plan. “Every category is important. Everything from waterfront development to economic development (and) job creation ... I thought it was important to get everything down on paper and chart a course for our future.”
One theme revisited throughout the report is the importance of cleaning up and redeveloping the city’s St. Lawrence River waterfront to create jobs and bolster tourism to stimulate the economy.
The clean-up and redevelopment of waterfront land is the city’s primary mission over the next five years, the report reads. The report proposes partnering with St. Lawrence County on this effort.
Many of the city’s prime waterfront properties on the St. Lawrence and Oswegatchie rivers are owned by the state, according to the report, so there are few private developments. The report therefore puts a strong emphasis on the city reacquiring these state and public lands to get them into private ownership for business and housing development. The plan states the development of private waterfront sites will boost the city’s economy, create new jobs and expand the tax base.
Private waterfront businesses also need to be encouraged to create a “dynamic community where local residents and visitors can enjoy the beauty of these rivers,” the report reads. The goal, the report states, is to cooperate with private developers who have an interest in developing shoreline properties by ensuring they receive assistance from various federal, state and local programs designed to create jobs and investments.
The plan proposed a few different properties that are believed to be better suited for redevelopment under private ownership.
Some properties mentioned in the report the port area operated by the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority and the area adjacent to the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge. The report, in line with its theme, asserts the city needs to work with the state and OBPA to sell these underutilized lands to the city for resale to private developers.
“Privatizing waterfront sites for redevelopment is true economic development and must be a priority for this community,” the report reads.
The plan seeks waterfront redevelopment of multiple locations across the city including the Greenbelt Park area, which is stated to be underutilized and could be used as an alternative public beach; the former Diamond International site, a former paper mill the city acquired through back taxes after it was abandoned; the former Standard Shade Roller site, which is still in the process of cleanup as it’s believed to be environmentally contaminated; the now-remediated former Mobil Tank Farm site; and the former Augsbury Petroleum Tank Farm site.
The plan also details a goal to work with the state and OBPA to obtain a commitment to remediate the Port of Ogdensburg dredge disposal site from the 1980s before commencing new dredging projects at the port.
The dredge disposal site, which the report calls an “environmental shame,” created a space for contaminated soils on the shore of the St. Lawrence River.
The remediation of this site should be tied to any further dredging project, the report reads, and the contaminated soils should be taken off site and disposed of properly.
OBPA also owns property on Proctor Avenue to the east of this site that’s clean and can be developed. The report calls for the city to work with OBPA to purchase this land through an intergovernmental transfer so the lands can be returned to the tax rolls and put into productive use. Or, the report states, the city should work with OBPA to hold a public auction of this site with a direct sale to a private party.
The draft plan states the same course of action should be taken for the bridge approach parcels the OBPA owns. OBPA has owned these lands for more than 50 years with no development, the report reads.
One other site the draft plan repeatedly mentions for redevelopment consideration is the waterfront lands at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center.
New York state also owns large tracts of St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center surplus waterfront land on what’s commonly referred to as Chimney Point, according to the plan. The draft plans calls for the accelerated transfer of these waterfront properties, which were split into four parcels, to the city.
Once acquired, the plan states the city should subdivide this waterfront land and hold a public auction to dispose of this land and place them into private ownership.
There is also an effort laid out in the draft plan to have some of the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center buildings placed on the state and federal Register for Historic Places. The center has been part of the Ogdensburg landscape since the late 1880s when state legislators set up a commission tasked with finding a location for a state asylum for the insane.
This is just a small sampling of what the plan details for the city’s future. The full community development plan can be seen below.
