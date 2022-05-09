NORWOOD — Norwood police on Friday seized counterfeit $100 bills they believe are connected with a fake $100 that turned up over the holidays.
“They surfaced en masse, altogether, on Friday. They weren’t circulated. They were located (in the village) and turned over to us,” said Norwood Police Officer-in-Charge Sean J. Wells.
Mr. Wells said they “obviously came from the same source” as a counterfeit $100 reported by a local business at the end of last year.
“There is exactly the same serial number, and printed from the same source,” he said.
Norwood PD made a Facebook post on Friday warning local businesses to be aware of counterfeit cash. The post says the counterfeit bills have an identical serial number: ME42703207. They also have the word “copy” in small print over the 100 in the lower left corner, both on the front and back.
“If you’re in a hurry and on the run, you might miss it,” Mr. Wells said.
He said the U.S. Secret Service investigates counterfeit currency in some instances, but they aren’t yet involved in the Norwood investigation. He added that anyone charged in the counterfeit cash case could possibly face both state and federal charges.
Norwood PD is asking any person or business who believes they may have counterfeit money to call the department at 315-353-2131 and report it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.