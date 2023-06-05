CANTON — The Lodge @Dreaming Tree Ranch will host an outdoor concert featuring The Steven Cali Band on Sunday, July 2, from 5-7 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at Tix.com for $20 each plus fees. The ticket link is: http://wdt.me/632y7U
Rain or shine, this outdoor event is going to be a great way to support the Help Sami Kick Cancer Foundation and kick off the 4th of July.
Event Coordinator and Canton Native Jon Pinckney is excited for the event!
“As a longtime supporter of The Lodge @ Dreaming Tree Ranch, I am looking forward to bringing people together not only to celebrate our great country but a great cause too! The stars are quickly aligning, and I am overwhelmed by the support from the community! When I mentioned doing this event to Steven Cali, he said it goes well with what he stands for and loves the mission. We have a limited number of online tickets available and open spots for sponsorship! Please don’t wait to purchase your tickets and thank you in advance for your support. We look forward to seeing you July 2nd,” Mr. Pinckney said.
If interested in sponsoring event the please email Jon at jtpinckney13@gmail.com
Steven Cali is an up-and-coming Nashville recording artist who has toured locally and nationally. He has shared a stage with legendary music artists like Jake Owen, Lee Brice, Chase Rice, and Rodney Atkins. He has several records out and his new record “Nights to Burn” will be released to all streaming platforms this summer.
His top new single “Girls and Whiskey” has started to go viral on Spotify and Apple Music. Steven Cali has close to 22,000 Instagram Followers @StevenCali_Music and as many as 36,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.
The concert @Dreaming Tree Ranch will feature Steven Cali’s own songs and a mixture of new and classic cover songs. Gates open at 4 p.m. and attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn seating. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the event.
