County chamber offering opportunity for online booking platform on April 5

CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Chamber is focusing on the theme Go Digital STLC this year, an initiative to help businesses across the County learn and take advantage of digital tools to increase efficiency, productivity, and profitability.
On Wednesday, April 5th at noon, businesses are invited to an online demonstration with Fareharbor, an ‘all-in-one booking solution and business management platform that makes it easy to operate tours, activities, rentals and attractions. Built to scale with the business, from local shops to enterprise operations’ as described on the Fareharbor website. The digital tool will enable a business to set rates, schedules, waivers and process bookings and payments in one place. “Our hope is that more experience-based businesses in the County will start offering online booking in order to increase their opportunities and allow us to promote and refer potential customers to a one-click solution” noted Brooke Rouse, Director of Tourism at the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. “We are investing in upgrades to the VisitSTLC.com site and look forward to extending the opportunities to our County businesses”. This booking solution is no-cost to the business owner, which makes it an even more valuable consideration for business development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.