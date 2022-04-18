CANTON — St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators unanimously voted to pass a resolution during Monday’s Services Committee meeting issuing a memorandum of understanding between the county Department of Social Services and the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe Office for the Aging.
DSS Commissioner Joseph L. Seeber said the resolution would renew the agreement which was last signed in 2016. He said it allows “cooperation” between the two agencies at no cost to the county.
“Information about available long term services and supports and assistance in accessing these services is essential to enabling older adults and individuals of all ages with disabilities to return to or remain in their homes and communities,” the resolution states.
“Increasing knowledge and coordination of local long-term services and supports across service and payer systems is a collaborative effort of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Office for the Aging and the St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services through the New York Connects Program.”
The resolution states that an agreement between these agencies would help implement and maintain a New York Connects Program in Akwesasne, as well as stimulate greater access to “non-institutionally based” long-term care services.
According to https://www.nyconnects.ny.gov, NY Connects offers free, unbiased information about services and supports in NYS for people of all ages or any type of disability.
The resolution says that this agreement will take effect on the date at which the signature of all relevant parties has been obtained. It will expire 60 months after that date unless renewed by mutual agreement of the parties.
Memorandums of understanding are agreements between two or more parties penned in a formal document, but they are not legally binding.
The resolution will move to the next full board meeting on May 2.
