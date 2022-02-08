CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators unanimously passed a resolution during its full board meeting Monday authorizing the treasurer to share a portion of the additional 1% of sales and compensating use taxes with the city of Ogdensburg for sales tax collected within the taxing jurisdiction of the city.
“The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators would like to provide some additional assistance to the City in an effort to help alleviate the recent reductions in critical staffing levels for public safety,” the resolution reads.
The resolution states that, due to the lack of sales tax collections from the county, Ogdensburg indicated it had to eliminate four positions from the fire department and three from law enforcement.
“In an effort to ensure access to adequate staff of fire and law enforcement personnel, the County would like to share one-half of the portion of sales tax collected on the additional one percent within the taxing jurisdiction of the City of Ogdensburg with the City of Ogdensburg on a quarterly basis,” it states.
Legislator David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon, introduced an amendment to the resolution during last week’s Finance Committee meeting that added a final “be it further resolved” clause, stating “the County supports the City of Ogdensburg in their efforts to have Home Rule legislation adopted to receive fifty percent of the one percent of sales tax generated within the taxing jurisdiction of the City of Ogdensburg.”
The amendment came as a compromise to Mr. Forsythe’s previous hope of amending the resolution to remove suggestions that the county could or should direct the city to use the money for public safety personnel — a hope that was shot down in a 9-5 vote.
“I have repeatedly been someone who has argued that, by reducing the city’s revenues, it puts public safety services at risk,” Legislator James E. Reagen, R-Ogdensburg, said. “And I strongly hope to see the city restore some of the public safety people that I believe the city needs.”
