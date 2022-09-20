CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution during Monday’s Operations Committee meeting to create and fill a school resource deputy position at Hermon-DeKalb Central School District.
“We’re looking to fulfill this contract by putting an officer in this school full time for a year with an option for two more years,” Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe said.
According to the resolution, the contract terms started Sept. 6 and go through June 30, 2023, with the option to continue through June 30, 2025, if renewed.
“This SRO position requires a trained deputy for assignment with the expectation a vacancy will be authorized to backfill the position,” the resolution states.
Revenue from the school will pay for the deputy’s salary and benefits, with payments made to the county on Jan. 30 and June 30 of each applicable year. The school will also be responsible for covering any overtime costs incurred by the officer.
The sheriff’s office has already selected an officer for the position, and Mr. Bigwarfe said that person has gone to Edwards-Knox Central School District to train with the current SRO there.
In response to a question from Legislator Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, Mr. Bigwarfe said there have not yet been requests from other school districts for an SRO, but that he’s received two or three serious inquiries.
Mr. Bigwarfe said the only other school district with an SRO from the sheriff’s office, Edwards-Knox, has been “very, very satisfied” with the service.
Legislator Larry D. Denesha, R-DeKalb, lauded the idea of having SROs across the county.
“We may be remote, but we’re not immune,” he said, alluding to school threats such as shootings. “I would much rather be in a situation where we are proactive and do what’s right, rather than afterwards finding ourselves saying we wish we had done something.”
During the meeting, legislators also unanimously passed a resolution modifying the 2022 budget for the sheriff’s office due to an increase in the cost of a vehicle.
In March, the sheriff’s office ordered a 2022 Ford Utility Police Interceptor, but Mr. Bigwarfe said the pandemic created problems with the chips and the vehicle couldn’t be made right away.
The sheriff’s office opted to change the order to a newer model of the same vehicle, with an increase in the price. The cost to the county to upgrade the model is $8,472.
