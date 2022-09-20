County approves Hermon-DeKalb resource officer

If approved by legislators, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department will receive a grant for more than $1 million to participate in a statewide task force to confront human trafficking. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution during Monday’s Operations Committee meeting to create and fill a school resource deputy position at Hermon-DeKalb Central School District.

“We’re looking to fulfill this contract by putting an officer in this school full time for a year with an option for two more years,” Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe said.

