Terrorism prevention funding accepted

St. Lawrence County Sheriff, Court Street, Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution during this week’s Services Committee Meeting accepting funding from Homeland Security to help with terrorism prevention.

“The New York State Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Services has awarded funding in the amount of $157,910 to support regional preparedness efforts with a contract period of September 1, 2022 through August 31, 2025,” the resolution states.

