CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution during this week’s Services Committee Meeting accepting funding from Homeland Security to help with terrorism prevention.
“The New York State Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Services has awarded funding in the amount of $157,910 to support regional preparedness efforts with a contract period of September 1, 2022 through August 31, 2025,” the resolution states.
In the county, this funding will be split between the Office of Emergency Services, which will receive $110,537, and the Sheriff’s Office, which will get $47,373.
According to the resolution, the funding will “facilitate the ability of St. Lawrence County to support the NYS Homeland Security Strategy and to assist law enforcement terrorism prevention activities.”
Of the $157,910, more than $70,000 will go towards computer software, with twenty grand ear-marked for uniforms and clothing as well as communication services. More than $18,000 will be used for technical equipment.
During the meeting Monday, legislators also unanimously passed a resolution modifying the budget for the Sheriff’s Office for a red-team exercise grant from the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Offices, which will provide for overtime costs related to terrorist prevention activities.
“This grant provides for overtime costs related to area law enforcement personnel performing exercises to educate the public and businesses of potential terrorist activities,” the resolution says.
St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien said the monies are received for housing inmates while they’re being held and sentenced.
“We receive this quarterly, if not bi-annually, and it also helps offset the costs of the Correctional Facility, and will help us expand our body camera program at the facility,” he said.
Another resolution unanimously passed by the legislators modifies the budget for the Sheriff’s Office to purchase technical equipment for the county Correctional Facility.
“The Sheriff’s Office has been notified that unanticipated revenue will be received from New York State regarding individuals sentenced by the court to a State prison term, but not yet transferred, known as ‘State Readies,’” the resolution states.
In order to prepare for the State Readies, the Correctional Facility desires to purchase additional body cameras “to provide transparency, liability, and safety enhancements for officers in the facility.”
“This is a yearly grant we receive to offset operating costs,” said Mr. O’Brien. “In this case, we’re going to continue to expand our body camera program at the Correctional Facility.”
The revenue from the state totals $10,400, which the resolution says should cover the costs of the desired equipment.
All three resolutions will move to the next full board meeting Aug. 1.
