CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators unanimously approved modifying the Department of Highways budget for an increase in the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS), following a resolution during the Finance Committee meeting Monday.
The resolution states that the 2022 Department of Highways budget includes CHIPS road and bridge projects at a flat funding level from previous years, but that New York state’s budget includes funding for CHIPS, Extreme Winter Recovery, PAVENY, and Pave our Potholes, totaling $7,805,747.
The resolution says this represents an increase of $2,466,621 over the original 2022 CHIPS budget.
“This is extremely meaningful to see the support from New York state to take care of the roads throughout St. Lawrence County,” the resolution says.
Of the nearly $2.5 million, about $1.9 million will go toward paving materials, and more than $525,000 will go toward miscellaneous bridge supplies.
Donald R. Chambers, St. Lawrence County highway superintendent, said during the meeting that increased costs of asphalt and oil may reduce the total mileage of paving the department is able to complete.
“This last month alone, the asphalt adjustment between April and May meant a 10% increase in asphalt cost in one month, and some folks inside the oil industry told me to expect a similar 10% increase again between May and June, and hopefully that will level off toward the end of summer,” he said.
“The paving list I have already presented is likely going to need to be reduced by three to four miles in order to accommodate the increases in oil and remain in budget,” he said.
During the meeting, legislators also unanimously approved modifying the 2022 Department of Highways budget for revenue received from insurance recovery for a dump truck.
“We had an unfortunate incident this past winter,” Mr. Chambers said.
“There was an accident between a piece of agricultural equipment and a county snowplow.”
The resolution recalls how, in January, a Department of Highways dump truck was damaged after being struck by a farm tractor and manure spreader.
For the loss, the Department of Highways received an insurance recovery check totaling $43,390.
“This is a resolution to modify the repair budget within the Department of Highways to pay for that repair,” he said.
Both resolutions will move to the next full board meeting on June 6.
