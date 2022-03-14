CANTON — For the foreseeable future, county employees will not have a buyout plan to opt out of County Health Insurance coverage, since a resolution to establish such a plan was reconsidered at the Board of Legislators meeting last Monday.
“When we changed our health insurance plan in 2017, we offered a buyout to employees who opted not to participate in our plan; most private sector businesses do that, so we thought it would be a good idea,” said Legislator David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon.
He explained, however, that the buyout plan developed at the time did not cover employees hired before the date the buyout plan was to become effective.
“I think the process was flawed on our part, and our hearts got in the way of our best intentions,” he said.
As a result, Legislator Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, who sponsored the resolution, urged his colleagues to vote against it--which they did.
“It was a good attempt to right a wrong, but it was not met with pleasure by leadership on the other side, and I encourage everyone to vote against this,” he said.
Both he and Mr. Forsythe said the Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) union rejected the buyout plan offer in the resolution.
Amy Simmons, president of the county CSEA union,could not be reached for comment.
“Effective April 1, 2017, for the first time, St. Lawrence County established a Health Insurance Buyout Plan for County Employees to opt out of the County Health Insurance coverage, and the Health Insurance Buyout Plan was developed at the recommendation of the County Health Insurance Committee who worked closely with the County Union Representatives to develop the plan,” the resolution states.
The resolution goes on to say how the buyout plan didn’t apply to employees hired before April 1, 2017 who were not covered through the county health insurance plan unless they enrolled in it for one year.
The buyout plan included several rules and contingencies, including the need for employees to provide proof of enrollment in non-county health insurance.
It is unclear when or if another buyout plan will be negotiated.
