CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution Monday night during the Operations Committee meeting in support of broadband infrastructure expansion across the county.
“It’s critical we support this effort because, to grow and provide services for our constituents, they need good broadband,” said legislator Margaret G. Haggard, D-Potsdam, who co-sponsored the bill and is chair of the St. Lawrence County Broadband Committee.
The resolution reiterates the need for broadband access in the county.
“Broadband access is critical for efforts to support growth of the economy and for adequate educational opportunities to be provided to all St. Lawrence County residents,” states the resolution.
“Broadband enables business, education, medicine, government, and public safety to function efficiently, and is a critical component of economic development and the ability of a community to attract and retain industry.”
Rural areas of the county, according to the resolution, continue to rely upon copper-based infrastructure or satellite connections for broadband connectivity, which are not ideal modalities of connection.
“I have a lot of people complaining they have no broadband,” said legislator Rick Perkins, D-Potsdam.
“Broadband isn’t just for homework or business,” he said, “it’s needed in case of emergencies.”
The county has partnered with the Development Authority of the North Country (DANC), in order to better understand rural broadband capacity and explore opportunities for its expansion.
According to a recent survey undertaken by DANC, an estimated 1,019 households throughout Brasher, Canton, Oswegatchie, Parishville and Pitcairn lack access to broadband.
“Rural areas in southern and eastern parts of the county ... are also limited,” said Ms. Haggard in an update she gave legislators regarding the Broadband Committee.
She said there are lots of grant opportunities available to the county to help with broadband infrastructure, including the USDA Rural Development Broadband ReConnect Program, the deadline for which to apply is Feb. 22.
