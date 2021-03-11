County makes plans to reopen buildings

CANTON — St. Lawrence County is making preparations to reopen its buildings to workers and eventually the public starting next month, County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle announced at Monday night’s county Board of Legislators meeting.
Mrs. Doyle noted that due to diminishing COVID-19 cases within the county, consideration is being taken to “open back up somewhat” with the earliest potential steps being taken during the month of April.
The county administrator noted that while the county’s state of emergency declaration will be extended for the next 30 days, that time will be used to plan the return of county employees to their traditional office roles.
St. Lawrence County Board of Health President Dr. Andrew F. Williams noted Monday that the county has seen a consistent decline in COVID cases, while vaccination rates have also seen a steady rise.
Mrs. Doyle also reported that if cases remain stable, the county may also be able to allow the public in its buildings for in-person services.
“We would like to welcome the public back,” she said.
The county has also made extensive pushes to get its employees vaccinated, which would add an additional layer of protection for a return to shared offices.
“That’s been a challenge,” Mrs. Doyle said, adding that the county must comply with eligibility requirements mandated by the state Department of Health.
She was unaware of the number of county employees who had received their vaccinations as of Monday, noting that some remain ineligible due to age or their work positions.
“We’re pushing every way that we know how to get folks in that are eligible,” Mrs. Doyle added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.