CANTON — Covering 4,365 square feet, with two drive-thru lanes and 30 parking spaces, the site plan for the proposed McDonald’s restaurant for the village of Canton will be returned to developers with St. Lawrence County Planning Department recommendations.
After Thursday evening’s extensive review of the 13-page site plan for the restaurant and seven recommendations already outlined by developers, County Planning board members moved to communicate a few additional recommendations, mostly regarding impacts to pedestrian safety and vehicular traffic patterns, as well as signage compliance.
Presented to the board by Planning Department Deputy Director Jason Pfotenhauer, the site plan was developed by project managers at Bohler Engineering, Albany, and after County Planning recommendations are received, the plan will be handed to the Village Planning Board for further review.
Before working through concerns and recommendations, Mr. Pfotenhauer commended the proposed project as an “infill development.”
“We’ve got an underutilized parking lot right now,” he said. “We’re not going to green space to build a new site.”
At 111 E. Main St. in the Price Chopper parking lot, the proposed lot would be leased by McDonald’s Corporation with no additional entrance off Route 11 expected.
With five entrances to other commercial locations off Route 11 in a span of less than 500 feet, Mr. Pfotenhauer and board members doubted the possibility of creating a new and separate entrance for the McDonald’s, citing the close proximity of existing entrances and exits, as well as the need for a traffic study and Department of Transportation approval for a new entrance.
The DOT, however, is expected to be involved to offer expertise on how the McDonald’s would impact Route 11 turning lanes and general traffic flows.
Within the McDonald’s site and parking lot itself, concerns were raised about the tight spacing drawn into the current plan, particularly related to the proposed drive-thru on the building’s west side.
Pointing to the “successful drive-thru” of the Burger King restaurant just east of the proposed McDonald’s site, board member Eric Alan suggested using elements of the Burger King site design as a model for the McDonald’s site. The Burger King design incorporates a drive-thru on the east side of the building, with a general entrance on the northwest side of the building.
“I agree, but I think this can be a successful drive-thru as well,” Mr. Pfotenhauer said, noting the opposite orientation of the McDonald’s plan, with drive-thru traffic along the building’s west side and the general entrance at the southeast corner of the leased property. “If you do flip it, and move the drive-thru on the other side, you’re going to have to shift the building, you’ll have to shift the parking — all doable — but it means a complete reengineering.”
Because a shift in orientation to reflect the Burger King design would require an overhaul of the site plan, the board instead elected to submit its recommendations to the current plan.
The board agreed with the seven recommendations made by Bohler engineers: shift the building north a distance of about three parking spaces, construct a parking lot median to separate the McDonald’s and Price Chopper parking lots, adjust parking spaces for drive-thru customers, consult with DOT representatives on Route 11 flow impacts, reduce signage, accommodate Amish customers with hitching posts and ensure snow removal and lighting are compliant with village code.
The board also recommended shifting the pedestrian crosswalk into the parking lot, as well as constructing a sidewalk along the western edge of the site. Members of the board further emphasized the importance of collaboration between the County and Village Planning Departments and the DOT to ensure sufficient research of impacts to Route 11.
Village Mayor Michael E. Dalton said the Village Planning Board would begin discussion of the site plan at its next meeting on Jan. 7.
A similar site plan for the same 111 E. Main St. location was reviewed in December 2014, before Canton’s McDonald’s closed its doors in 2015, Mr. Pfotenhauer said, but the project did not move forward.
Both Mr. Pfotenhauer and Canton Economic Development Director Leigh Rodriguez said though they were uncertain about the reason for the withdrawal of the 2014 plan, McDonald’s Corporation was undergoing corporate restructuring at the time.
Mr. Pfotenhauer said it was likely the corporation was not interested in developing new locations until organizational transitions had settled.
The former McDonald’s location, at 64 Main St., adjacent to the municipal building, closed on Dec. 31, 2015, after nearly 40 years of operation. The restaurant, which did not have drive-thru service, was one of hundreds of global locations determined to be under-performing by the corporation. The proposed McDonald’s could offer more than 30 employment opportunities for community members.
