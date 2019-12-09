CANTON — In a new location, a McDonald’s restaurant may return to the village.
The St. Lawrence County Planning Department received a site plan on Nov. 25 from project managers at Bohler Engineering, Albany, according to Planning Department Deputy Director Jason Pfotenhauer.
The plan details the proposed lease of property and construction of a McDonald’s restaurant at 111 E. Main St., in the parking lot of Price Chopper.
A similar site plan for the same 111 E. Main St. location was reviewed in December 2014, before Canton’s McDonald’s closed its doors in 2015, Mr. Pfotenhauer said, but the project did not move forward.
Both Mr. Pfotenhauer and Canton Economic Development Director Leigh Rodriguez said though they were uncertain about the reason of the withdrawal of the 2014 plan, McDonald’s Corporation was undergoing corporate restructuring at the time. Mr. Pfotenhauer said it was likely the Corporation was not interested in developing new locations until organizational transitions had settled.
The former McDonald’s location, at 64 Main St. adjacent to the municipal building, closed on Dec. 31, 2015, after nearly 40 years of operation. The restaurant, which did not have drive-thru service, was one of hundreds of global locations determined to be under-performing by the Corporation.
The Planning Department will meet to review the site plan at 7 p.m. Thursday on the second floor of the Public Safety Complex, Building 2, 48 Court St., Canton.
