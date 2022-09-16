OGDENSBURG — The city’s three-part plan to transfer emergency dispatch services to St. Lawrence County may be coming to a halt as the county’s emergency dispatching services cannot safely assume the additional call volume.
Ogdensburg had plans to transition all emergency dispatch services between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. to the county starting Sept. 26. By Dec. 31, the city planned to transition all emergency dispatching services to the county.
In a letter to City Manager Stephen P. Jellie, St. Lawrence County attorney Stephen D. Button wrote that “St. Lawrence County’s current emergency dispatching operations are such that they could not assume the additional call volume from the city of Ogdensburg on a permanent basis.”
“Please accept this letter as a formal notification that St. Lawrence County will not be assuming the City of Ogdensburg’s S-PSAP responsibilities absent a mutual agreement and, as such, the city remains obligated under the law to continue to provide that service given the city’s longstanding occupancy of that field,” Mr. Button wrote.
According to Mr. Button, additional call volume from the city would strain the county system and endanger the response time in all communities within the county.
Attached to the letter was a proposed agreement for Mr. Jellie’s consideration.
“Should this meet your approval, please see to it that an authorizing resolution is passed by the city council and the document is returned to the county in executed form,” Mr. Button wrote.
If the council accepts the proposed terms, the effective date for services would begin on Jan. 1.
The letter to Mr. Jellie from Mr. Button was a result of the thread of emails Mr. Jellie released on Tuesday.
In the emails, Mr. Jellie wrote to Matthew R. Denner, the county’s emergency services director, confirming that the county would be prepared for the second step of the transition.
In a thread of emails released Friday, Mr. Denner responded to Mr. Jellie, stating that he did not feel confident that the county could safely accomplish dispatch services from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at this time.
Mr. Denner wrote that adding Ogdensburg’s police dispatch to its current call volume would be, “too much for one dispatcher to handle during that time frame.”
He ended the email stating that the county looks “forward to working with your officers after the agreement has been signed.”
