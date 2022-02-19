CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Department of Highways expects its Canton facility to remain in use after the snowplows are moved to a new outpost in Lisbon.
County Highway Superintendent Donald R. Chambers said a project is underway to build three new outposts — in Lisbon, Potsdam and Russell.
“It will alleviate a lot of our snowplow traffic at the Canton location,” he said. “I think it’ll provide … a better delivery and more cost-effective delivery of services to the public, providing much-improved facilities for county employees. I think it’s a win for the public as well as the county.”
He said the trucks going to the new facilities are now stored outside, but will be under cover when the outposts open. That will lead to less vehicle maintenance because operators don’t have to constantly remove ice and snow from the trucks, according to Mr. Chambers.
“This will improve delivery of service and lower maintenance cost, and move some congestion off the Park Street location, in particular with the snow plows,” he said, adding that some summer trucks and personnel will also be moved to the Lisbon outpost on County Route 28A.
The Canton facility will still be used for a plethora of department functions — hosting a maintenance garage, two bridge crews and a sign shop.
“We maintain all the county vehicles there, including the sheriff’s department. We fuel all of the village of Canton operations. We fuel the county transit system,” Mr. Chambers said.
In Potsdam, the snowplows will be moved from their current facility to a new outpost on Route 11, near the radio tower.
That facility is still in the early stages. Mr. Chambers said the county Board of Legislators recently ratified contracts for a general contractor, as well as electrical, plumbing and mechanical work.
The total cost of all three outposts will be about $9.8 million. Mr. Chambers said the county will pay cash for the Potsdam location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.